Sam holds Court!

By Andrew Atkinson

The Courtyard Bar Restaurant Los Montesinos proprietor Samantha ‘Sam’ Barton was right on cue – when she chalked up in the Torrevieja Winter Pool Cup 1st round proper.

The in-house Courtyard A and B teams went head-to head, with The Courtyard A progressing into the next round, following a 7-2 resounding victory.

Britannia B gained an 8-1 win against Porterhouse; Oasis went out of the cup, following a narrow 4-5 defeat against Iglesias B. Fire Station (Green Watch) also went down 4-5, against Britannia A.

Sports Bar suffered a 3-5 defeat against Dubliners;

Marina Bar went down 3-6 against Murphy’s Bar, and Irish Abbey were defeated 1-5 against Fire Station (Black Watch). Iglesias A went into the next round, with a 5-4 win against JPs.

Sub Cup (Preliminary)

Casa Ventura 8 Micky’s Bar 1;

Mi Sol 9 Sackos 0;

The George 0 Santana A 9.