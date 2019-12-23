REMOVAL OF AP-7 TOLL BOOTHS UNDERWAY

The AP-7 will be free from January 1, 2020, between San Juan, Alicante, to Tarragona.

WORK has started on sections of the AP-7 to remove the toll booths. The AP-7 will be free from January 1, between San Juan, Alicante, to Tarragona.

In June The Leader reported the AP-1 was the first toll road in Spain to have the toll booths permanently removed, with road users no longer having to pay the fee – peage.

The AP-7, between Malaga and Guadiaro, and the AP-4, from Sevilla to Cadiz, will also have toll booths removed.

Sections of the the AP-7, between Zaragoza and Alicante, the AP-2, between Tarragona and La Jonquera, and AP-7, between Montmelo and Papiol, are to be toll free.

In 2018 the Spanish Government announced 500km of toll charged motorways were to be scrapped.

Minister for Development Jose Luis Abalos declared the initiative, in the wake of contracts for the toll roads expiring. The AP-1, between Burgos and Armiñon, became free of charge in November 2018.

The AP-7, between Alicante and Tarragona, and the AP-4, between Sevilla and Cadiz, see contracts end in December 2019. The area stretches 468 kilometres.

The AP-2 and the AP-7 Tarragona-La Jonquera and Montmelo-Elpapio is scheduled to become free of tolls charges, from August 2021.

During 2021 additional contracts for toll removals will be fullfilled and contracts will expire.