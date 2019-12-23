Racing ahead – San Miguel defeat leaders Santa Pola CF

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel defeated league leaders Santa Pola CF 1-0 in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 – that saw them jump two places – to go fifth in the table.

It was an early Christmas present for Racing’s striker, Brazilian born Vazquinho, who celebrates his 40th birthday on December 25.

Santa Pola CF go into the Christmas break topping the table on 37 points. Hondon Nieves CF sit in third spot, on 26 points, following a 4-0 home win against CF Rafal.

REFC Torrevieja got the upper hand in a five goals thriller with a 5-3 win against CD Altet, with Torre going sixth, on 23 points.

In a battle of the bottom basement CF Sporting San de Fulgencio suffered a 3-2 home defeat against bottom club Monovar CF.

Atletico de Catral CF and UDF Sax shared the points in a 2-2 draw, with Sax in second spot on 27 points.

Sporting Guardamar recorded an emphatic 17-0 win against bottom club Todo Deportivo in the Valencia 2nd Regional G14.

Sporting Saladar returned a 1-0 away win at Formentera CF; with Torrevieja CF going sixth, following a 3-1 win against second placed CD Benijofar, on 36 points, who failed to capitalise on closing the gap at the top.

CD Montesinos remain top, on 39 points, despite suffering a 4-3 home defeat against CF Atletico Algorfa.

Bigastro CF are fourth, on 31 points, following a 1-0 win against Deya Nuevo CF. Second bottom Atletico Crevillente suffered a 2-1 home defeat against CD Dolores, who edge up to tenth.

CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ remain in the promotion chase, on 33 points, following a 2-1 win against UD Horradada B. Atletico Benejuzar got the upper hand against CF Playa Santa Pola, in a 3-2 win, following a five goals encounter.

