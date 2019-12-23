Murcia Christmas El Gordo Lottery joy!

By Andrew Atkinson

A resident of Los Alcazares has won a fifth prize in the 2019 El Gordo Christmas Lottery – one of a bumper winning tickets in Murcia.

The unnamed Los Alcazares resident’s number 60293 was purchased at the Rio Nalón Lottery shop, in Calle Los Alcázares.

The shop sold one of the eight fifth prizes in the National Christmas lottery 2019 El Gordo draw, which represents a total of 6,000 euros, for every tenth sold.

The winning number follows ticket sales by José Luis Carrasco, who runs the Rio Nalon shop with Monica Roman, having sold a fourth prize winning ticket in 2015 and in 2013 sold a fifth prize winning ticket.

The Torres de Cotillas and Beniaján, Murcia, have winning El Gordo tickets. Third prize winning tickets were bought in El Perolo de San Pedro and at Dos Mares shopping centre in San Javier.

Two fourth prizes were sold in Ronda de Garay de Murcia, and in La Manga.

Five of the eight fifth prizes were bought in the region. Winning number 74770 in Lorca, San Pedro and Alhama de Murcia; 66212 in Lorca and Totana; 06293 in Lorca, Los Alcázares, San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar and Ulea; 69283 in Molina de Segura and 81610 in San Pedro and Águilas.