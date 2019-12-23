By Andrew Atkinson

Improvement works to Rojales Municipal Infant School have been completed, with new paving, painting of facades, installing gutters and replacing the old fence.

“These works undertaken will allow to gain a new space – more suitable for its use,” said a spokesperson from Rojales Ayunmiento.

“Modifications of the windows have been made, to prevent leaking,” added the spokesperson.

Pruning of trees and clearing of the riverside in Rojales has also been undertaken within the Municipality: “Work has also been undertaken in cutting back trees and tidying up areas of Rojales.

“Pruning work in different parts of the municipality, specifically the areas of the Malecon de la Encantá and the Ruperto chapí square, along with other green areas pruned,” said the spokesperson.

Clearing of the riverside has also been undertaken by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.