HO! HO! HO!

- Los Montesinos Santa thrills children to sleigh and Jingle bells!
By Andrew Atkinson
Los Montesinos Father Christmas is in the UK – to the thrill of young children – who were awaiting his arrival by Santa’s sleigh and Jingle bells!
Father Christmas – Nigel Johnson – who has a property in Los Montesinos, stopped off at the Black Bull in Melsonby, Richmond, north Yorkshire, with a sackful of goodies, aided by Elf, daughter Jess.
Hosts, Landlord and Landlady Niall Owen and Elaine Harrison, provided sweets and mince pies – and served Santa a pint – before returning to Lapland!