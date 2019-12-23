Daya played well but no cigar today

Bigastro 1 v Daya Nueva 0

It was a good positive start from both sides with some nice football being played. The two teams seemed intent on attacking with Bigastro carrying the greater goal threat. The home side were having the better of things in midfield but Daya’s defence was coping quite well.

That all changed on twenty minutes when a lovely through ball from Bigastro was latched onto and fired home for 1-0. Just two minutes later a good move from Daya saw Roberto go very very close to equalizing. Moments later the visitors, following another good move went very close to scoring yet again.

On twenty seven minutes Ivan saw his shot flash just wide as Daya pushed forward yet again. All the action was from the visitors now but the home side still posed a considerable threat. There were no further goals and Daya went in at half time just the one goal down having had the better of the last twenty minutes.

Bigastro were soon in charge of the second half but with plenty of time on the clock Daya were still in with more than a shout. The problem for the visitors was they were not creating the chances that they did in the first half. So one more goal from the home side could put the game out of Daya’s reach. Try as they might Daya just could not buy a goal and the game ended in a 1-0 defeat for them.

It was a very good game between two fair sides. I thought Sardi had his best game for Daya to date so was a little surprised at his late substitution.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab

PLEASE NOTE THE NEXT GAME WILL BE 12 JANUARY 2020 Feliz Navidad