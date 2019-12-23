British Motocross star killed in Murcia crash

Hundreds of tributes have been paid in the last few days to the young motorcycling prodigy, 20 year old Tommy Lee Morris, who died in a fatal motocross accident at the Paraje de Los Balcones track in Murcia, Spain, last Thursday (19 December).

It is understood that Tommy was out riding with his family when the accident occurred and although Local police and regional emergency services were quickly on the scene the young sporting star was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The family set up A GoFundMe page in order to take Tommy’s body back to Britain. The target was £8,000 and already it has exceeded £24,300.

WildTracks MX, the outdoors activity park that Tommy attended in Newmarket, posted a heartwarming tribute to the 20-year old on social media.

“Our only comfort is that he died doing the sport that he loved and he was so, so happy.”

“Tommy a very talented lad has been coming to us since just a young lad and over the years he’s just got quicker and quicker. But sadly motocross is dangerous and can be very cruel at times. Keep riding as fast up there Tommy you will be truly missed.”

Photocredit: Facebook