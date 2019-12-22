Torrevieja drugs swoop

By Andrew Atkinson

The Civil Guard have busted a drugs gang in Torrevieja – following surveillance – that had been squatting in the City.

Premises were being used for what is deemed as ‘distribution centres’ said a Guardia Civil spokesperson.

The Civil Guard were made aware of the criminals’ activity in entering empty properties in Torrevieja – used as squats – and particpating in drugs.

The latest drugs bust follows police swoops in Torrevieja during 2019. Civil Guard drugs busts found kilos of hashish, marijuana, methamphetamine, and cannabis in Torrevieja.

Spanish, English, Canadian, Senegalese, Russian, Dutch and Swiss nationals were arrested for drug trafficking and criminal organisation charges were lodged.