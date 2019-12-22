Such a shame that after 33 years of municipal neglect it now looks as though days are numbered for the iconic Casa de Las Balcones which now seems destined for demolition. The site, we are told, has been earmarked for a hotel.

News of a new security initiative in the municipality of San Fulgencio that was unveiled this week by mayor José Sampere Ballester. The project is called ‘Police in your home’, a scheme that aims to monitor uninhabited homes during holiday periods. All you have to do to get this free service is to register.

And the usual 6 pages of sport including a report on the SMGS match at Villamrtin