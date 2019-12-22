Spangles bring U3A’s year to a close

Torrevieja U3A held its last official meeting of 2019 in the CMO building on Monday 17th.

The members were entertained, as previously reported, by the wonderful ‘Spangles’ Harmony choir.

Amongst the audience enjoying the entertainment was a representative from Torrevieja Town hall plus a director and 2 representatives from the San Jose Children Orphanage The orphanage has been the U3A presidents charity for the past few years. During this time the U3A members and groups have contributed well in excess of €4000 for the orphanage.

The money has provided beds, dining tables and chairs plus other furnishings to the orphanage.

There are still some donations remaining that have come in at the year end and this money will be spent during the early`part of 2020. Ideas for the disposal of the remaining funds were discussed during the visit.

Photo lineup: Ken Adams (Representative and fund raiser), Gitte Lund (Torrevieja International Residents Rep.), Peter Shaw (U3A president), Vicente Martinez Agullo (Orphanage Director) and Lynn Adams (Representative and fund raiser).