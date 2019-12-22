MONTGO CHRISTMAS STABLEFORD 20th DECEMBER 2019

Today Montgo G S played a Stableford competition sponsored by Julia Hall.

We had prizes for the best 2 Men and best 2 Ladies. The winning Lady was Susanne Duńer with 29 points 2nd place was Ilona Mathieu with 25 points. For the Men the winner was Steve Crossan with 39 points and 2nd went to George Braddick with 37 points.

There were 2 nearest the pins for the men this was the 2nd shot on the 7th hole but no one manage this so we had a card draw won by Mick Farmer, for the ladies it was the nearest to the pin on the 16th and this was won by Susanne Duńer with 2.30m.

We had 3 guests today Mike Connolly, Wolfgang Glaser and Alan Lowans, the best guest prize went to Mike Connolly who score 38 points. There was on 1 two achieved by Richard Fox who received a coveted Montgo ball

Next week is Roll Up so enter as usual if you wish to play it will cost you 1 euro and George will sort out the start sheet.