Mojácar´s run-up to Christmas is a weekend full of concerts, parties, sweet delights, with Santa Claus set to visit

With Christmas fast approaching, Mojácar Council has everything underway, with lots of new things planned for families getting together, the young ones on their school breaks. as well as the visitors coming to town.

There are more festive illuminations this year, all now using environmentally friendly low energy LED lights and over 200 decorations are shining brightly from the streetlights. Luminous Christmas trees adorn the roundabouts with five more traditional Christmas trees placed around the town and, the Parque Commercial has a bright reindeer sleigh to tempt the shoppers in. As well, no Christmas is complete without a colourful ponsietta and, more than 1,000 have also been strategically placed around the town.

Mojácar always keeps up the tradition of the Belén and there are three of these large nativity scenes in the town, with one of great artistic beauty at the Church and another at the Plaza del Parterre which has been made by pupils from the Rey Alavez School. The latter has cleverly combined the most emblematic places in the town with traditional nativity scenes figures.

A third model has been set up at the Centro de Usos Múltiples, the scene for many of the events throughout Christmas, with all ages catered for.

Music as always, takes centre stage, with carols and numerous concerts including a performance by Mojácar’s Music School at the same venue.

The children from Bartolomé Flores School will also be having their own little concert, singing traditional carols on Friday, December 20th at the sports centre. Later in day at 6 p.m. at the Centro de Usos Múltiples, there´s a chance to sample an array of typical homemade cakes and sweets with a Christmas programme of entertainment including dancing by Nicky Mainstone’s Prodanza and Natalia López’s La Última Fusión, along with Mojácar’s Embrujo Rociero and La Fuente choirs.

For the children, one of the most eagerly anticipated events will be of course Santa’s visit to the Parque Commercial on Saturday 21st at noon to collect up the children’s letters and take a look at the exhibition of handmade Christmas cards made by the Rey Alavez schoolchildren.

All in all, it’s a packed weekend of entertainment, full of all the fun, excitement and magic that Christmas brings to everyone, especially the children.