Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 16.12.19

Having sat through the final of ‘Strictly’ on Saturday evening I thought Monday would have been a good day to play the ‘1-2-3 Viennese Waltzer’. However someone must have viewed something they found a bit disappointing as it was the ‘3-2-1 Dusty Bin’ that was contested.

With a very credible 85 points it was Ron Luffman, Nora Betts, Mike Chapman (yawn) and John Drakesmith who took the top slot. There is a rumour going round that next year’s presentation day will be held at Mike’s house!

Santa came early for John Dobson on Wednesday as he was the only player to card a ‘2 ’in our weekly Stableford (being from Yorkshire he didn’t buy the beers though!) In very cold and windy conditions the scoring was never going to be that high and the top 3 places were all shared on just 31 points.

After countback it was Nigel Price who took gold followed by Lindsay Forbes and Olga Douglas.

Friday and it was our Xmas 2 ball better ball. Mike Chapman, yet again, was picking up prizes as he was nearest the pin on the 6th and Yvonne Phipps was closest in two on the par four 15th. With an outstanding 43 points Olga Douglas and Joyce McClusky took home the Christmas spirit.

This week’s quote has to go to our very own Dave Pulling who remarked, ‘You’d have thought by now that these trees would know I was left handed.’

There won’t be a report for next week so thanks for all your support and encouragement over the past 12 months and I’ll sign off for this year with;

Feliz Navidad para todos!

Pues hasta el ano que viene

Peter Reffell