Hondon Valley Branch 2019 Poppy Appeal

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
17
The  very  creditable,  amount  of  € 4, 462, 54, was revealed to  the  Branch Members, at  the Christmas Party
The  very  creditable,  amount  of  € 4, 462, 54, was revealed to  the  Branch Members, at  the Christmas Party

Each  year  Hondon  Valley  Branch  Reveals,  the  amount  raised, During  the Branches  Poppy Appeal,  At  the Branches  Christmas  Party

This  year  the  Event  and  the Announcement, did  not  disappoint

The  very  creditable,  amount  of  € 4,462, 54, was revealed to  the  Branch Members, at  the Christmas Party, and  was  received  with  a  standing  ovation and thunderous  applause

Poppy Award for Roger Kingham
Poppy Award for Roger Kingham

The Branch  Chairman, Neil  Pavitt,  then  thanked  the  Branch  and  all  members, for their  kind  generosity

The  announcement  was  concluded, By  the  Chairman,  awarding  Mr  Roger  Kingham, ( Poppy  Appeal  Organiser ) the  3  year ( Board  of  Trustees ), Appreaciation  Certificate

The  Branch  looks forward  to 2020,  and  another,very  positive  fundraising year, and the  move  to  new  and  permanent, Branch  meeting  location

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here