Hondon Valley Branch 2019 Poppy Appeal

Each year Hondon Valley Branch Reveals, the amount raised, During the Branches Poppy Appeal, At the Branches Christmas Party

This year the Event and the Announcement, did not disappoint

The very creditable, amount of € 4,462, 54, was revealed to the Branch Members, at the Christmas Party, and was received with a standing ovation and thunderous applause

The Branch Chairman, Neil Pavitt, then thanked the Branch and all members, for their kind generosity

The announcement was concluded, By the Chairman, awarding Mr Roger Kingham, ( Poppy Appeal Organiser ) the 3 year ( Board of Trustees ), Appreaciation Certificate

The Branch looks forward to 2020, and another,very positive fundraising year, and the move to new and permanent, Branch meeting location