Euronics Darts league Christmas mixed pairs

Euronics league responsibilities took second place this week for a Christmas mixed pairs event at the New Tavern.

The competition, supported by Paul Lock of P.L.L. the locksmiths, was limited to thirty two teams, competing on four boards at the excellent San Miguel venue. Prizes abounded, Graham Solomons taking the highest checkout on 96 ( T20, D18 ) in two, Andy Gildea, Nigel Justice, Roger Phipps and Yvonne Rouffignac taking home some plonk for their high score efforts.

Zaniest outfit and it most certainly was, went to Hi Ho team member Sonya Cooper who came as a dart playing Christmas present ( see picture ). Absolutely barmy!

The event itself, competently run by the efficient Simone de Lacy, commenced at 8-00pm with tons galore, but just as many 26’s. Even the Hubs’ Trevor Scammell managed a three figure score, plus a winning double. Partner Alison doing most of the work in their first round victory.

De Lacy and Solomons, the 2018 winners, eased into the second round taking out the Dollings 2-0, before succumbing to board winners Sue Christie and Roger Phipps. Hub pairing of Sarah Arnold and John Eyre looked in fine fettle, the latter finding four doubles and 121, 135, until facing the excellent double act of C.C.’s Bliss Wright and John McKay, who had earlier disposed of the Justices’ Lesley and Nigel. The La Zenia duo shared the winning doubles to make the semi finals.

On board three, Tipsy Toaders Pat Schofield and Andy Gildea played some outstanding darts to reach the board semi, Gildea contributing 100, 2×121 and a 140, partner Pat finding the doubles. All was going swimmingly until facing the Crabbes, Sandra and John, themselves playing well. The outcome a narrow 2-1 victory to the Legends, John Crabbe hitting D8 to win the board.

Lisa lvill and Alex Nikolov became the fourth semi finalists winning all their matches 2-0, the Bulgarian managing 3×100 and a nice 74 game shot, Lisa hitting the winning D17. Their opponents in the board final, Pirates Yvonne Rouffignac and Jeff Ward, gave a good account of themselves, both recording three figure scores, plus sharing out shots.

ln the first semi, Wright and Ward continued their fine form against Christie and Phipps, both girls finding the T20 with ease, McKay finding both doubles, D6,D8, for victory and a place in the final. Husband and wife duo Sandra and John Crabbe saw off the lvill and Nikolov challenge in the second semi, both contributing to their winning formula.

After an appropriate break, the best of five 501 commenced, the C.C.’s two quickly into their scoring stride, Wright 100 and the opening double. A further ton from Wright and a 47 out gave the Flyers a 2-0 advantage, despite John Crabbe finding his scoring prowess.

The third and what was to be the last leg, was a real Christmas cracker, six tons, three from McKay, two from John Crabbe, the other from Wright, just gave the Flyers the edge for first crack at the double. Wright duly obliged on D8 for victory 3-0. Five winning matches without losing a leg, a formidable performance from both players.

ln closing l would like to give a big thank you to all who made the evening a success, particularly the volunteer markers, organisers, sponsers and not forgetting the players. A very happy Christmas to you all, from myself, l look forward to seeing you in2020. Don’t forget the World Championships at Ally Pally, Van Gerwen to hit a nine darter.