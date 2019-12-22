CHRISTMAS CRACKERS!

Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle all the way! Goliath 33,562-1.

8-horse 1,977-1 Accumulator

fromthehorsesmouth.tips stocking-fillers:

Minella Charmer 11-2, Precious Cargo 8-11, Cash To Ash 5-2, Lemon T 2-9, Rider On The Storm 9-4, Dubai Warrior 8-11, Captain Moirette 3-1, Let Me Be 5-6

Each-way placed fromthehorsesmouth.tips:

My Way 8-1; Jerrysback 5-1; Monseiur Lecoq 6-1; Roundabout Magic 9-4; Whoshotthesheriff 12-1

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

CHRISTMAS came early for fromthehorsesmouth.tips punters – with stocking fillers’ winners rolling in on Saturday – returning a 33,562-1 Goliath, including trebles at Haydock and Newcastle.

Minella Charmer (11-2) fromthehorsesmouth.tips Nap selection gained success for trainer James Moffatt at Haydock Park.

Precious Cargo (8-11) trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by J. McGrath selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips obliged at Haydock.

Captain Moirette (3-1), trained by Sue Smith and ridden by Danny Cook, slipped another fromthehorsesmouth.tips winner into the stocking fillers – the seventh of the day – when winning the last at Haydock Park, beating 15-8 favourite Chti Balko.

It was Jingle bells, Jingle bells, Jingle all the way for fromthehorsesmouth.tips punters at Newcastle, when Cash The Ash (5-2), Lemon T (2-9) and Le Me Be (5-6) trained by Keith Dalgleish and ridden by Brian Hughes, his fourth winner of the day, and 100th of the season, returned to the winner’s enclosure.

“Let Me Be does stay well. A genuine horse and full credit – he is only going to get better.

“To ride 100 winners before Christmas is a great thing to do,” said Hughes.

At Ascot, Nigel Twiston-Davies trained fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection, Riders On The Storm (9-4) ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies, beat 15-8 favourite, On The Blind Side, by 7 lengths: “Jumping in that ground takes a very good horse,” said jockey Sam.

My Way (8-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips finished second at Ascot. Jerrysback, 10-1 in ante post betting in midweek, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips, finished a well-backed 5-1 third in the Silver Cup Handicap.

Monseiur Lecoq (6-1) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection in the Betfair G3 Handicap hurdle over 1m 7f ran second, behind 9-2 jt favourite Not So Sleepy.

Each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Whoshotthesheriff (12-1) finished fifth, with Skybet paying five places.

Paisley Park was a non-runner in the G1 hurdle.

At Lingfield, Roundabout Magic (9-4) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips ran second. Something Lucky was a non-runner.

John Gosden trained Dubai Warrior (8-11) ridden by Robert Havlin, was a fromthehorsesmouth.tips winning selection. Emily Goldfinch was a non-runner.

Goliath, consisting of 247 bets, returned odds of 33,562-1. The fromthehorsesmouth.tips eight winning accumulator selections, returned odds of 1,977-1.

