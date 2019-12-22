It was pleasing to see quite a healthy crowd gathered in La Zenia on Thursday evening for the very first occasion of Carols in the Boulevard, and already the organisers are learning from the event with a view to making it much, much bigger and better in 2020.

The carols were performed by the Royal British Legion Concert Band in Spain, under the direction of MD David Last, with assistance from a smattering of helpers and choristers from the local area.

Following their success at the Torrevieja service on the previous Friday the RBL Band played for approximately 45 minutes, during which time the gathering got through 16 carols, both in English and in Spanish, in celebration of Christmas in the municipality.

Carol sheets were made available but there is a need for rather better amplification if the event is to achieve the same prominence that the Torrevieja event has in our neighbouring municipality.

But with lessons learned Im sure that the service has given something for the organisers to build on amongst all nationalities in the coming years.

In the meantime the Royal British Legion Band continues in it’s quest to attract additional musicians, and is looking for around five or six new members of any age or nationality that play any instrument, but particularly trumpet, clarinet or violin – although there are always vacancies for brass, woodwind and percussion musicians.

The band rehearses every Tuesday at 4pm in the basement of the Sophia Wellness Centre at La Regia and plays a wide variety of music from songs from the musicals, marches, ballads, sing-a-long, novelty pieces as well as carols and hymns for special services and occasions.

Anyone interested in joining the band is welcome to call in and have an informal chat. Music readers are especially welcome, but lessons can be given, and being a friendly bunch, Royal British Legion Band members are happy to help ‘rusty’ players find their feet again and rediscover their musical passion.

For more information call Graham Robinson on 0044 7724 064251 or email him at: robinsongraham256.googlemail .corn

The Band also has a Facebook page ‘Royal British Legion Concert Band Spain’