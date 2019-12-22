bet365 chief Denise Coates is Britain’s best paid executive -receiving £323 million.

By Andrew Atkinson

Denise Coates, co-founder of online gambling company bet365, was paid a reported salary of £277 million, plus dividends, in the year to end March, rising from £220 million over the previous period.

bet365 is owned jointly by Ms Coates and members of her family, including brother John, who is joint Chief Executive, together with father Peter, the Chairman.

Ms Coates got a First Class degree in econometrics, from Sheffield University, prior to joining bet365.

The Coates family also bankroll Stoke City Football Club.

bet365 made a profit, before tax, of £791m in the year, compared with £661m the year before. In April 2019 Newmarket Racecourses and bet365 agreed a three year extension to the Craven Meeting sponsorship deal.

bet365 also announced that it is to sponsor Newmarket’s opening fixture, until 2022, the world’s largest online betting company having increased its support at racing’s Headquarters for the Moet & Chandon July Festival, following the introduction of the £120,000 bet365 Trophy.

The bet365 Craven Meeting represents the beginning of Newmarket’s 39 meetings, and the annual return of turf Flat racing.

Skardu, trained by William Haggas and ridden by James Doyle, was successful in winning the 2019 bet365 Craven Stakes, a race deemed as a key trial for the 2000 Guineas.

In 2018 Investec Derby hero Masar won the bet365 Craven Stakes, a race that featured Roaring Lion, named Cartier Horse of the Year, following a string of Group 1 successes.

Winners of the bet365 Craven Stakes include Delegator, Toronado and Toormore. Masar, a Derby winner, and Golden Horn, winner of the Listed bet365 Fielden Stakes in 2015, are two big named successes.

“We are delighted to have agreed an extended deal with bet365,” said Amy Starkey, Regional Director of The Jockey Club, East Region.

“bet365 have long been valued supporters of Newmarket Racecourses and we are excited to discover which star names will emerge at bet365 Craven Meetings’ in the seasons to come,” added Amy.

“We are delighted to continue our support of the Craven Meeting for a further three years, maintaining our close relationship with Newmarket Racecourses,” said Pat Cooney, Head of Racing PR at bet365.

“Our association with this meeting goes back many years,” added Pat.

bet365’s extended sponsorship of the Craven Meeting came after announcing the second day of the Moet & Chandon 2019 July Festival would open with the £120,000 bet365 Trophy, open handicap.