Crosspark and Top Wood Haydock Betway Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase fromthehorsesmouth.tips

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

THE £50,000 Betway Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase (2.40) over 3m 1f at Haydock Park on Saturday, where the going is heavy, has a winner’s purse of £32,000 up for grabs to warm the cockles on a cold winter’s day.

Topweight, Crosspark (8-1) 11st 13lb, trained by Caroline Bailey, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips ended last season, following success over 4 miles in the Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle in February, when finishing second in the Scottish Grand National.

2018 Betway Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase victor Daklondike (4-1) trained by David Pipe, is attempting to become the second horse this century to win two runnings of the race, following Cannington Brook in 2011 and 2012.

Top Wood (7-1) trained by Kelly Morgan, finished second in a handicap chase at Ascot in November and landed a memorable success at Aintree in April in the Randox Health Fox Hunters’ Chase, over the Grand National fences, is also selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Owner Trevor Hemmings and trainer Sue Smith, who landed the Betway Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase with Chives in 2004, are represented by out of sorts Vintage Clouds (9-2) who finished second in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Richard Hobson saddles Lord Du Mensil (13-2) successful at Newcastle last time out.

Haydock gets underway at 11.50 with Minella Charmer (9-4) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips. Precious Cargo (12.25) selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

In the £20,000 Listed Betway Abram Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (1.00) over two miles and three furlongs fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Early Morning Rain, trained by Jamie Snowden, gets the nod over Sweet Adare and Flow Away.

Chambard (1.35). Sakhee’s City (2.05). Captain Moirette (3.15).

NEWCASTLE (soft, heavy in places) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections: Pistol ew (12.00). Cash To Ash (12.30). Lemon T (12.05). Dustin Des Mottes ew (1.40). Oksana ew (2.15). Lord Of The Rock (2.50). Let Me Be (3.20).

ASCOT (Heavy) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections: Easyrun De Vassy (12.40). Riders On The Storm (1.15). My Way ew; Got Away ew (1.50). Paisley Park (2.25) (see article: A Walk in the Park). Give Me A Copper ew; Jerrysback ew (3.00). Qui De Nuet ew; Whoshotthesheriff ew (3.35).

*Saturday fromthehorsesmouth.tips NAP.

Minella Charmer (11.50) Haydock Park.

*Saturday each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips double: Pistol (12.00) Newcastle. Whoshotthesheriff (3.35) Ascot.

*Saturday each-way fromthehorsesmouth.tips treble: Early Morning Rain (1.00) Haydock Park. Riders On The Storm (1.15) Ascot. Oksana (2.15) Newcastle.

