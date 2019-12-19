Torrevieja to host Women’s World Handball Championship

The President of the Diputación de Alicante, Carlos Mazón, has announced that Torrevieja will become one of the venues for the Women’s World Handball Championship that Spain will host for the first time in December 2021.

The announcement was made at a meeting with mayor Eduardo Dolón, and a number of his government team.

During the meeting Mazón and Dolón addressed the needs of the town, including discussion regarding the establishment of a new Museum of the Sea and Salt in the grounds of the Eras de la Sal.

Mazón also highlighted the potential of the city of Torrevieja in the areas of tourism, sports and the fishing and salt industries, elements that “make it a focus of attraction for visitors every year, with a unique natural wealth that is completely unmatched in the local area”.

He said that the Diputación de Alicante is committed to the further development of Torrevieja, something shown by a recent investment in excess of 1.2 million euros which saw the renewal of public lighting across the town.

The pair spoke about the possibility of a feasibility study, a joint infrastructure between the Diputación and the City Council that will establish the town to become the primary focus of the history of the salt industry in the south of the province.

This project would begin with the rehabilitation and conditioning of the historical complex of the Eras de la Sal – space where the International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest is held every year – where the headquarters of the new Museum of the Sea and Salt will be permanently located.

The centre would house the historical site showing its link with the salt industry and would include the involvement of the MARQ with the title ‘The Kingdom of Salt’.

In the Municipal Theatre the two politicians also opened the International Congress of Sports Tourism ‘Summit Costa Blanca 2019’ to be held over two days that will have senior speakers from the world of handball, rugby, athletics, sailing and other sports.

In announcing that the town would play host to matches in the Women’s World Handball Championship involving teams from 30 countries, the mayor said that matches would be held in the City’s Sports Palace, which has a capacity for about 5,000 spectators

The ‘Summit Costa Blanca’ is aimed primarily at professionals in the sports and tourism sector, some public organisations, representatives from the business sector, students from universities and training centres, as well as members of the general public. The purpose is to establish collaborations to boost, energise and consolidate the organisation of sporting events that bring together fans, athletes and tourists.