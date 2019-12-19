Sorry state of the Orihuela Costa

Dear Editor

As someone that feels strongly about the sorry state that Orihuela Costa is in due to the lack of funding, interest and financing from the city, it perhaps would help if there were some contact details to enable people to voice their support for the campaign.

As a president of a local community perhaps if presidents could be brought on board they could encourage more enthusiasm from their owners.

We should all encourage neighbours to ensure they are on the padrón and enlist support for our independence.

Perhaps you could publish the relevant details?

Regards, Sue Gell