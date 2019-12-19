COSTA BLANCA LAS SALINAS PETANCA LEAGUE

PREMIER LEAGUE Week 7 and the top two teams met at San Luis with league champions Franco Belgas Justin entertaining Los Bandidos, it was the host-side who started well with five wins on the trot which was not on the cards, Las Bandidos won the 6th game 13-0 to stop the rot, and game 8 but it was two more wins from the home side giving them a 7-2 victory, making a powerful statement at the halfway stage of the season.

Third place Rocajuna visited Lakeside Vikings and were given a tough match at 4-4 it was down to the Ladies to decide the winners a really good game went to the French side 13-12 and a 4-5 win to Rocajuna. Lakeside Lakers in 4th place visited Blagul and came away with an 8-1 win, they needed this having had 4 tough defeats 3 in the league and one Cup match.

The final match between Franco Belgas Lucky and Los Filipinas Hawks went to the hosts 6-3 both sides needing points. Now a Christmas break with many players returning home to be with families.

We Wish Everyone a Great Christmas and New Year see you in January.

SANCHEZ BUTRON Sponsor of the League Cup and Plate The draw made today CUP. RINCON DEL PEDRO V LOS BANDIDOS 1. EL LIMONAR V FRANCO BELGAS

JUSTIN.- SAN MIGUEL V ROCAJUNA.- FRANCO BELGAS DALTON V ROCAJUNA DEVILS.

PLATE. TORRE BEARS V BLAGUL 3.- LOS ALTOS DIAMONDS V BLAGUL 2.- PEACOCKS BLUE V LOS BANDIDOS 2.- DANISH DYNAMITE V AMIGAS BELGAS 2.

All matches to be played on January 10th.

Roger Seymour