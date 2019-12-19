By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

EMMA Lavelle trained Paisley Park, with Aidan Coleman up, should have a ‘walk in the park’ in landing the Marsh Hurdle (2.25) over 3 miles at Ascot on Saturday.

Paisley Park is set to repeat the 2018 Grade 1 success, having been undefeated in six races, including a win at Newbury in November.

Winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Paisley Park is heavily odds-on to bag the £56,000 race, in the wake of winning at Newbury.

The World’s End, who ran second to Paisley Park at Newbury, L’Ami Serge, trained by Nicky Henderson, Tobefair, trained by Debra Hamer, Papagana, trained by Oliver Sherwood, and Agrapart, trained by Nick Williams, with Davy Russell up, stand in the way of thwarting Paisley Park’s back-to-back winning attempt.

Lavelle, who describes Paisley Park as ‘a massive unit of a horse’, says he will continue to improve.

In the Betfair G3 Handicap hurdle (3.35) over 1m 7f, Whoshotthesheriff, 10-1, trained by Philip Kirby and ridden by Sean Quinlan, second to Bold Plan over 2m 2f in November, is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Whoshotthesheriff disputed the lead at Cheltenham over 2m in October, under Thomas Dowson, before falling two out; having won at Carlisle in April, over 2m 1f, following up victory at Sedgefield, over 2m 3f in March.

Qui De Nuet (6-1) trained by Evan Williams and ridden by Adam Wedge, fourth behind Harambe at Cheltenham in November over 2m, and top weight Monseiur Lecoq, staying on behind Call Me Lord at Cheltenham on December 14, are both worthy of each way support.

LINGFIELD fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 11.45: Roundabout Magic (ew). 12.20: Something Lucky. 12.55: Dashing Roger (ew). 1.30: Emily Goldfinch. 2.00: Dubai Warrior. 2.35: Busy Street. 3.10: Accessor (ew).

The post A walk in the Park at Ascot appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.