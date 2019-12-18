Piqué and Ramos score with a kiss!

By Andrew Atkinson

A kiss between Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué and Madrid’s Sergio Ramos ahead of El Clasico in La Liga at the Camp Nou this evening, December 18, has appeared on the Barcelona Gràcia promenade.

Depicting the title ‘Spain kiss and talk’, the painting by urban artist Tvboy, calls for dialogue between Catalonia and Spain.

The graffiti artist has used a mixed spray and acrylic technique on street furniture, metaphorically using the image of Ramos and Piqué as representatives of Spain and Catalonia, respectively, to request a dialogue solution to the Independence process.

The artist’s graffiti mirrors that of Barca player Messi and former Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo’s passionate kiss in 2017, a painting titled ‘Love is Blind’, that also appeared on the Paseo de Grace, in the carport of a parking lot, with Messi having a rose in his hand.