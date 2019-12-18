McMeekin fails to make it 3 in a row at La Manga

La Manga Club delivers international golfing climax to 2019

Golfers from all over Europe took up the invitation to head to La Manga Club to bring the curtain down on another successful year on the fairways for Spain’s flagship resort at its season-ending La Manga Club Golf Open.

An established part of the resort’s golfing calendar, the annual 54-hole competition was being held for the 19th time and attracted another impressive international entry, with around 200 players from countries including the UK, France, Holland, Belgium, Switzerland, Lithuania and the host nation taking the chance to catch up with old friends on and off the course in Murcia.

Taking place on La Manga Club’s iconic North and South courses, men and women of all ages competed in various categories over five days for a collection of glittering prizes from sponsors El Corte Inglés and Land Rover.

Defending champion Ian McMeekin was seeking a hat-trick of titles in the men’s event but finished down the field as Swiss-based Argentinian Marcelo Bottini took overall victory with a total of 100 Stableford points, while Linda Savage took success in the ladies’ overall competition with a final tally of 94 points.

In addition to taking advantage of La Manga Club’s world-class golf facilities including three 18-hole golf courses, players also had the chance to enjoy the resort’s extensive range of other award-winning sports and leisure amenities – including complimentary access to the five-star Wellness Centre and discounts at a choice of bars and restaurants.

La Manga Club has enjoyed another memorable 12 months on the golfing front, which included French European Tour Raphael Jacquelin becoming the latest high-profile name from the golfing world to feature in its prestigious history when he visited the resort last month.

Golfing legends Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Seve Ballesteros all figure prominently in the resort’s illustrious past, while the venue is hoping to hoping to unearth some of golf’s stars of the future in 2020 after being chosen to host next month’s Ladies European Tour Final Qualifying School and amateur golf’s prestigious 2020 Bonallack and Patsy Hankins Trophies for the first time in April.

In addition to golf, the resort’s boasts an array of other world-class amenities including a 28-court tennis centre, a 2,000sqm Wellness Centre, a choice of a five-star hotel, four-star serviced apartments and townhouses and more than 15 bars and restaurants.

Source: www.incentivetravel.co.uk