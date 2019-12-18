Mariah Carey Empire State Building lights switch-on celebration in 25th anniversary of All I Want For Christmas Is You

By Andrew Atkinson LEADER EXCLUSIVE

Mariah Carey switched on the Christmas lights at the Empire State Building – in the wake of her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You being at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

During the ceremony Victoria Smith, who works at the Lancashire Trust NHS Foundation, found herself next to the star in the Empire State Building.

“We said ‘hi’ to Mariah Carey – then got pushed into a lift by Security,” Victoria exclusively told The Leader from New York.

Carey, 49, arrived at the Empire State Building, wearing a long red Christmas-themed coat, on top of a silver dress, for the 25th anniversary party for the song.

Revealing her assets, and wearing a pair of silver high heels, guest of honour Carey had an umbrella held for her, on a wet evening, as she posed for photographs, before entering the building.

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ was initially released in 1994, from her album Merry Christmas, peaking at the Top 10 on the Hot 100 chart.

But again at Number 1, 25 years after its release, the hit comes after Carey released Merry Christmas – Deluxe Anniversary Edition – in November, to mark the milestone.

The song has reportedly made her an estimated $2 million dollars in Royalties on the streaming service, Spotify.

Carey could still earn an additional $600,000, before the end of the year, from streaming off the app.

In 2017 the song cashed in $60 million dollars, according to The Economist.