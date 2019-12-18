JAMES GREEN ANTIQUES TORREVIEJA

By Andrew Atkinson

One of Torrevieja’s newest antiques dealers James Green is entering his fifth decade in the trade going into the new year.

“I have been dealing in antiques for over 40 years – so much has changed,” said Belfast born James, whose antiques and furnishings business is at 78 Calle Ramon Gallud, Torrevieja.

“The antiques trade has changed – especially so in furniture. A chest of drawers, valued at £1,000, 20 years ago, is worth £150,” said James.

“I started out in antiques in the 1950s, in the County areas of Newtonards, County Down – where Blair Mayne (SAS founder) came from,” said James.

“I really can’t understand why prices of antiques have dropped so much,” said James, who formerly lived in Shankhill Road, Belfast, prior to moving to Millisle, Northern Ireland in 1980.

“I also dealt in architectural salvage, outside Newtonards. Travelling to England, every fortnight,” said James.

Ironically, James revealed he visited my home City of Preston in Lancashire in years gone by: “I remember going to Preston Antiques, buying fireplaces for £2,500 – and selling them for £18,000!

“Typical journeys would take three days – travelling to Stranraer, onto Stockport, Birmingham, Wetherby, Sunderland and Newcastle.

“I did some miles – that’s for sure – days of exciting times,” said James.

James Green Antiques. Telephone: 602491299.