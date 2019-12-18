Another 472 Euros for the AFA Alzheimers

“Mingle Bells” event at the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas on Friday 13th December managed to raise

472 Euros for the AFA Alzheimers charity in Torrevieja. Organizers David & Lorraine Whitney together with Pauline Lane and Rita and Dave of the Marina Bar once again put their heart and soul into making this event a success. “No Limits” the music duo provided the music and songs and generously gave their time and talent for free, singing many favourite songs. With a Quiz, Raffle and some unique chances to win prizes the afternoon went along with a swing. Even Santa himself stopped by to hand out warm mince pies.

David and Lorraine would like to thank Iceland Overseas Supermarket and also Claire Connors who made a Traditional Christmas Cake for the raffle. Thanks to all the loyal supporters who made this event another outstanding success.

A break now for Christmas and the New Year and then David and Lorraine will be busy planning their next themed event at the Marina Bar which is pencilled in for late February and again will be a unique experience. Watch this space folks!

The photo shows Lorraine Whitney, organizer, all set for the afternoon’s event standing behind her husband David’s imaginative Mary and Joseph display