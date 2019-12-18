Altior to run in Desert Orchid Chase after King George V1 setback?

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

ALTIOR is set to miss the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day – due to being ‘a bit flat’.

“Nico de Boinville rode Altior last weekend, and although it wasn’t as if he didn’t work well – it was satisfactory – he said he felt a bit flat and wasn’t doing his normal mojo,” said trainer Nicky Henderson.

Nine-year-old Altior suffered his first defeat in 20 races, second to Cyrname in the 1965 Chase at Ascot in November.

“We don’t want to put him into another fierce battle – because we might undo everything,” said Henderson.

“We’ve still got lots to consider – he’ll tell us when he wants to come back,” quipped Henderson.

Henderson says Altior will have to keep working: “If he finds his wings have suddenly sprouted again, then who knows?,” said Henderson.

“We wanted to run in the King George, and it’s disappointing. His work wasn’t disappointing – but Nico’s feel from him wasn’t what we wanted,” said Henderson.

On Altior’s defeat against Cyrname, Henderson said: “He hasn’t got over it – he had a hard race – and was very tired. Nico said he hadn’t got over it.”

Altior could run in the Ladbrokes Grade 2 £100,000 Desert Orchid Chase, at Kempton Park on December 27: “I would rule nothing out. We’ve lots to think about,” said Henderson.

“If you throw him into a King George you know you’re getting a hard race. I’m not going to abuse him.

“I’m going to have to leave everything open – and the Desert Orchid is not a complete impossibility,” said Henderson.

Altior has a scheduled 2020 Cheltenham Festival pencilled in, reverting to hurdles, in the Unibet Champion Hurdle in March.

