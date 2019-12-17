Torrevieja U3A Carols

Torrevieja U3A took part in the annual carols in the town square concert on Friday 13th, along with members from many other organisations. A great festival of fun in the night skies with music provided by a spanish band and also the band of the RBL.

The petanca section had their normal Sunday session which was followed by 22 of the members partaking in a Christmas meal.

The U3A welcomed 16 members of the barbershop harmony choir “Spangles” to its annual Christmas meeting on Monday 16th December. The singing was extremely good and the variety of music was excellent. The audience was kept well entertained whilst they tucked into mince pies as well as joining in with the singing.

Many of the U3A group activities will carry on throughout the festive period and the committee would like to take this opportunity to wish all of its members a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Barry Weston, Torrevieja U3A Press Officer