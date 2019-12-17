Torrevieja RBL Christmas Party

The Torrevieja Branch of the Royal British Legion help their annual Christmas lunch party at La Cosecha Restaurant in Benijofar.

Well over 60 members were able to attend and they all once again enjoyed a lovely meal in the extremely relaxing and pleasant surroundings of the restaurant. The organisation of this event by Gerry Lynch also marked the end of his tenure as Branch Chairman.

He has been a wonderful ambassador for the Royal British Legion, taking on many tasks to ensure that all events went well. However, he is not leaving the Branch and will continue in his pole as a supportive Legion Member.