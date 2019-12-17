Pennine Cross 33-1 Catterick win for Kirby-Midgely 

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Tom Midgley rode his first winner in the saddle for trainer Philip Kirby at Catterick on Monday – on 33-1 shot Pennine Cross.

“It was a brilliant ride by Tom, in riding his first National Hunt winner for us aboard Pennine Cross,” said Green Oaks Farm stables, Richmond, north Yorkshire based Philip.

Owned by the Well Oiled Partnership, Pennine Cross gained a 3/4 length victory, ahead of stablemate Show Promise (14-1) with Cockney Beau (4-1), third over a 1 mile 7 furlongs Flat race.

Pennine Cross, who opened at 40-1, took a keen hold, held up in mid-division and made headway on the outside, over 3 furlongs out.

Pennine Cross went second inside the final furlong and stayed on, to lead ahead of Show Promise, ridden by Thomas Dowson, towards the finish.

Blueskyandsunshine, 11-8 favourite, ridden by Brian Hughes, and trained by Keith Dalgleish, finished fifth in the 14 runners’ field.

