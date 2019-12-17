The local branches of the Royal British Legion, Torrevieja, the Orihuela Costa and La Marina/Gran Alacant in particular, have once again been busy raising funds for those ‘needy’ ex servicemen and their dependants here in Spain.

However their activities have increased dramatically in recent weeks as, together with branches across the world, they set out on their final fundraising ‘efforts’ of the year with the ‘Poppy Appeal’ which was hoping to raise a worldwide total of £50 million.

UK Results will not be known for some little time although a number of local branches have recently released details of the amounts collected, the most notable of which is The Orihuela Costa and District Branch which has raised very nearly 48,000 euro.

The Orihuela Costa effort was once again organised By Eddie Coleman, where it had yet another bumper year, largely due to the golfing fraternity and the magnificent efforts of Mick ‘the Grip’ Reeves who, through a series of ‘Poppy Golf’ tournaments and Society donations, contributed very nearly 11,000 euro alone.

The three local Overseas.es (Iceland) outlets were also instrumental in boosting the Costa total with collectors in Cabo Roig, San Javier and Campoverde raising over 5,600.

Once again an amazing achievement by the branch. Well done to everyone involved in achieving yet another magnificent total.