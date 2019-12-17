Marbella, An Urban Case Study presented at the Ralli Museum

Almost 200 guests came to participate in the presentation of a new coffee table book about Marbella within the elegant surroundings of the Ralli Museum on Marbella’s Golden Mile on Saturday 30th November.

Marbella, An Urban Case Study is the product of the collaboration between economist and writer Michel Cruz, architectural photographer Wayne Chasan and architect and town planner Luiyo Vazquez.

Though their roots lie elsewhere, they have lived and worked in Marbella for many years and share a passion for both architecture and their adopted hometown. In words, images and illustrations, they capture the essence of Marbella and chronicle its evolution over the years.

In a uniquely honest, critical and non-commercial yet passionate and positive way, Michel, Wayne and Luiyo showcase the transformation of what was once a fishing village and then glamorous resort town into a young, cosmopolitan city, discussing both the challenges and opportunities this entails.

For more information or to order your copy, please visit www.marbellaurbancasestudy.com.