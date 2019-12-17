Father Christmas to visit La Zenia Boulevard

Father Christmas will visit the La Zenia Boulevard on Saturday, 21 December 2019. Santa will be taking a well earned break from his chores in the North Pole to visit the La Zenia Boulevard and parade through the colourful streets of the shopping center.

Some lucky children will have the chance to meet with Santa as he passes through the La Zenia Boulevard Commercial Center on his sleigh.

The Christmas Parade is due to start at the Orihuela-Costa Town Hall in Playa Flamenca at 18:30 hours and Father Christmas will arrive at Zenia Boulevard at around 19:30.

And from 12:00 on 22nd December 2019, members of the Club Zenia Kids will have the opportunity to meet with Santa Claus and enjoy some chocolate with him. Spaces for this experience are limited and anyone who wishes to take part should register prior to the event at the “Punto de Atención al Cliente” (Customer Services).

