Christmas break at Butlins – Costa Calida 2020 return

Andrew Atkinson’s Part 3 of single parent Rebecca Barrett – and her four young childrens Spanish ventures – in a Leader Christmas exclusive.

REBECCA Barrett and her four young children have tasted the lifestyle that Spain offers during 2019 – so much so they are planning to return full time in the New Year!

“We are coming back to Spain in January and looking to buy – or build a property here – before the end of the transition period for Brexit,” revealed Rebecca.

“If you had told me six months ago I would give up our home, give our belongs to charity, and spend time in Spain with my four children I would of thought you were mad,” said Rebecca.

“Yet, we have done exactly that!,” said Rebecca, 35, from Portsmouth, who last visited Spain as an 18 year old teenager.

“Before we arrived I had no idea what it was going to be like – especially with my children – staying for a long period of time,” said Rebecca.

“I knew the winter would be warmer than the UK – but didn’t know just how nice it would be! Spain has exceeded expectations. It’s simply a beautiful place to be,” said Rebecca.

Sitting on the villa terrace, with a stunning view of the the sea, Rebecca said: “It is so peaceful – we just love it.”

Being a single parent, moving to Spain will reduce financial costs considerably, in respect to the UK: “The value for money here amazes me.

“Food and drink is so much cheaper – but so is the accomodation. We have spent two weeks in a huge 5 bedroom villa, with a private heated pool, pool table, ping pong and large outdoor area,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca, who is self-teaching her children, said: “We have experienced how friendly and helpful everyone is. It has been a real joy to see the festivities, leading up to Christmas.

“Beautiful lights everywhere, decorated Christmas tree – we even have stockings hung by the chimney.”

Away from the cold winter conditions in the UK, Rebecca said: “It has been strange being somewhere hot leading up to Christmas this year.

“Not doing the usual things we do in December – like buy a real tree and decorate. Elf on the shelf – and the hustle and bustle of preparing for the big day, which I love!.

“It was beautiful to all sit together – with a big bowl of popcorn – watching our favourite Christmas Movie, ‘Home Alone’.

Rebecca, heading back to the UK this week, will soon be returning: “Our time in Spain is coming to an end for this year.

“We will be sad to leave – but we have already started planning 2020 – and may make things more permanent here.

“We are looking forward to Christmas, having a mini-break at Butlins, which we do every year,” said Rebecca.

“We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!,” said Rebecca, looking to return to the Costa Calida in 2020.