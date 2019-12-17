A FAIR TO REMEMBER

Age Concern hosted a Festive Fair on Tuesday 10th December at Domino Bar, Punta Prima and on behalf of Age Concern we would like to thank all the visitors who came and spent their money, the owners and staff of the bar for superb service and support, the Alpengold Oompah Band who had us all tapping our feet, the fantastic stallholders who all, without exception, delighted us with magnificent displays of their products.

Last but definitely not least, there was the hardworking Age Concern volunteers who, cheerfully, sold hundreds of raffle tickets and to friends Carol, Mick, Dorothy and Don who patiently folded all the raffle tickets into the bucket for the draw.

Fundraising is vital but it can also be a lot of fun and extremely satisfying as is being a volunteer. This Fair was a huge success and almost 460e was raised enabling Age Concern to maintain all the services and equipment which help the vulnerable in our area.

Find out all about Age Concern by visiting the website www.ageconcerncostablancasur.org