Say NO to Alcohol or Drugs

Spain does have a prescribed limit, which is less than other countries, including the UK for example, but the only safe limit for either alcohol or drugs before driving is zero. There have been numerous hard-hitting campaigns over the years which try to raise awareness of the dangers of alcohol and drugs, and although many people do acknowledge and observe the dangers, there are still those who choose to risk their own lives, and the lives of others, by drinking, or consuming drugs, or both, before driving. It is worth noting also that the roadside breathalyser in Spain is used in evidence, and so if you fail at the roadside you face the immediate consequences. Sanctions: If you fail a breathalyser test and the result shows a rate of more than 0.25 mg / l but is less than 0.50 mg / l, the driver faces a penalty of 500 euro and loss of 4 points. If the breathalyser test result shows a rate of more than 0.50 mg / l, the driver faces a penalty of 1,000 euro and a loss of 6 points. Repeat offenders face a penalty of 1,000 euro and the loss of between 4 or 6 points, depending on the rate given. If there is a drug present, the penalty for the driver is 1,000 euro and the loss of 6 points. Penalties: The Criminal Code typifies crimes against road safety and establishes the following penalties for driving with excess alcohol or under the influence of drugs. Alcohol: Rates higher than 0.60 mg / l in air and rates higher than 1.2 gr / l in blood – Prison for three to six months or a fine of six to twelve months or community service for 30 to 90 days, and deprivation of the right to drive for one to four years. Refusal to submit to the test – Prison from six months to one year and deprivation of the right to drive from one to four years. Drugs: Driving under the influence of toxic drugs, narcotics or psychotropic substances – Prison for three to six months or a fine of six to twelve months or work for the benefit of the community for 30 to 90 days, and deprivation of the right to drive for one to four years. Refusal to submit to the test – Prison from six months to one year and deprivation of the right to drive from one to four years.
