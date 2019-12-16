San Javier, Spain international Marta returns to Cagliari

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

SAN Javier born, Spain international football star Marta Penalver Ramon, has departed Futsal Florentia in Italy in a return move to Futsal Femminile Cagliari.

“In Florence there were no longer the conditions to stay,” Marta told me.

“I chose to return to Cagliari. A demanding and rewarding job that I want to do in the best possible conditions,” said Marta, who has returned to Female Futsal Cagliari after two years at Florentia.

Marta’s return to Sardinia and the city of Dante, was one of six players departing Futsal Florentia: “In Florence the optimal conditions for working with serenity were lacking,” said Marta.

Marta (pictured) amongst the goals in Futsal Cagliari’s 7-2 win against Lazio at the PalaConi, on her return debut, said: “I didn’t feel like continuing at Futsal Florentia.

“I am happy to return to Cagliari after two years away. Returning to this land and playing with these colours.

“They have always welcomed me with such affection – making me feel at home. Coming back also means embracing so many friends.

“I hope to be able to give my best. I set off with a great desire to play and do well against Lazio.

“I think we can have our say in the Championship – and in the Italian Cup – hopefully we can win trophies at Cagliari this season.”