Hondon’s Christmas cracker

Sporting Guardamar youth prodigies Alfredo Garcia and Felipe Andreu, 2nd Regional debutants in December.
By Andrew Atkinson

Hondon Nieves ‘C’ climbed to third place in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 following a seven goals Christmas cracker 4-3 away victory at CF Popular Orihuela.

Racing San Miguel jumped four places to go fifth, after taking a point in a goalless draw away at Monovar.

REFC dropped down the table after losing 1-0 away at Callosa Deportivo CF, who go twelfth in the table.

Santa Pola CF increased their points tally at the top of the table, with a comfortable 3-0 win against CF Castalla.

In the 2nd Regional Group 14 CF Atletico Algorfa hit three past visitors Formentera CF in a 3-1 win. CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ climbed to third, following a 4-0 away win at CF Playa Santa Pola.

UD Horradada ‘B’ jumped three places to fifth, with a resounding 3-0 victory against Sporting Guardamar, who dropped to sixth.

Sporting Saladar suffered a heavy 6-2 home defeat against Bigastro CF, with Torrevieja CF taking a point in a six goal thrilling 3-3 draw against CD Dolores.

Daya Nuevo gained a 4-1 win against Atletico Crevillente, and CD Benijofar hit five against Atletico Benejuzar in a 5-1 win.

Leaders CD Montesinos netted nine against bottom club Todo  Deportivo in a 9-1 win.

 

