Hondon’s Christmas cracker

By Andrew Atkinson

Hondon Nieves ‘C’ climbed to third place in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 following a seven goals Christmas cracker 4-3 away victory at CF Popular Orihuela.

Racing San Miguel jumped four places to go fifth, after taking a point in a goalless draw away at Monovar.

REFC dropped down the table after losing 1-0 away at Callosa Deportivo CF, who go twelfth in the table.

Santa Pola CF increased their points tally at the top of the table, with a comfortable 3-0 win against CF Castalla.

In the 2nd Regional Group 14 CF Atletico Algorfa hit three past visitors Formentera CF in a 3-1 win. CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ climbed to third, following a 4-0 away win at CF Playa Santa Pola.

UD Horradada ‘B’ jumped three places to fifth, with a resounding 3-0 victory against Sporting Guardamar, who dropped to sixth.

Sporting Saladar suffered a heavy 6-2 home defeat against Bigastro CF, with Torrevieja CF taking a point in a six goal thrilling 3-3 draw against CD Dolores.

Daya Nuevo gained a 4-1 win against Atletico Crevillente, and CD Benijofar hit five against Atletico Benejuzar in a 5-1 win.

Leaders CD Montesinos netted nine against bottom club Todo Deportivo in a 9-1 win.