The Spanish Under-19 team are training at Pinatar Arena from Monday to Wednesday under the watchful eye of former Atlético Madrid defender, Santi Denia and his coaching staff, bringing 2019 to a close with the facility having hosted more than 160 different football clubs and National Squads in its Centre.

Pinatar Arena will close its 7th year once again exceeding all previous totals, having achieved 167 concentrations and 233 matches that have been organised in the Football Training Centre this year, a facility that continues to be a worldwide reference point in the sector.

As well as Premier League Newcastle Utd there have been visits from a number of UK clubs including Nottingham Forest, St Mirren, Northampton Town, Coventry City, and Bournemouth.

National squads from all four home nations, both men and women, have also trained at the centre with many of them scheduled to return when the New Year gets under way on 2 January 2021