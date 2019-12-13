NIGEL & JOHN WIN MONTGO FOURSOMES

Today 13th December Montgo Golf Society played a Foursomes competition, our sponsors were Ingrid Grossman and Ruth Strasser.

It was a very windy day at Oliva Nova, this made scoring difficult. Our winners today with 31 points were Nigel Siddall and John Feek, second were Gerian van Ooijen and Arthur Burrowes with 29 points, third place went to Stella Fox and Mick Farmer with 28 points and fourth place was George Braddick and Simon Fox with 26 points.

We had 2 nearest the pins and Arthur triumphed on the 16th with 10.35m however no one managed to hit the 3rd green in 1 shot so that prize went to a card draw won by Sue Burman.

Next week we have our Christmas Competition sponsored by Julia Hall. Those wishing to play should make the effort to dress in the style on Santa. There will a prize for the best Santa.