Mojácar’s Nativity Scene unveiled

Recreating the town’s own emblematic places

Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, along with her Councillors inaugurated the town’s nativity scene, which will be on view to the public at the Plaza del Parterre throughout the Christmas holidays.

The Parish Priest of the Santa María Church, Miguel José Esteban Jerez, blessed the ‘belen’ with the hope that all the families in the town will also carry on this age old tradition and display some nativity images in their own homes.

The town’s Rey Alabez School 1st to 4th year pupils were in charge of the whole creation, guided by their teacher, Lucrecia Parra. The success of the display they made for the Centro de Usos Multiples last year prompted the Council to ask them to make their official nativity scene for the town this year, which they have produced exclusively from recycled materials.

The design includes reproductions of some of the emblematic places in the Pueblo, such as the Fuente, El Torreón and the Santa María Church. The resulting display is a beautiful, lovingly created piece of work, highly appreciated by the people in the town and, the grand opening was celebrated with everyone being treated to hot chocolate and typical Spanish Christmas cakes.

The Mojácar Council Christmas event programme continues on Saturday 14th with a carol concert at the Parque Comercial shopping centre at 11.00 a.m. with a special children’s event from 5.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. on Sunday December 15th at the Centro de Usos Multiples.

The Three Kings Royal Mailman Jaimadel will be there with a medieval and SpongeBob bouncy castle, inflatable crazy balls and battle games. There will also be some fun craft sessions making festive decorations along with Christmas music to make a great party atmosphere and a ‘warm’ up to the forthcoming holiday that the children are more than ready to begin.