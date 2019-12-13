Mister Fisher to reel ’em in at Cheltenham

Cloth Cap fits at Doncaster

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

NICKY Henderson trained Mister Fisher (12.45) is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to land the Ryman Novice Chase over 2 miles 4 furlongs at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Mr Fisher, who last won at Haydock Park in January – selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips – ran in the Supreme Novices hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, and ran seventh of 17 at Haydock Park in May, was beaten by red hot favourite Torpillo in November.

In the Unibet International Hurdle (3.05) over 2 miles, favourite Pentland Hills, winner of three consecutive races, is the one to beat, with Ballyandy (25-1) and Call Me Lord (6-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Langer Dan (12.10) ew. Ballywood (1.20) ew. Valtor (2.30) ew. Queens Cave (3.40) ew.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 11.50: Carry On ew. 12.25: Perfect Predator ew. 1.00: Sky Pirate. 1.35: Speed Company ew. 2.10: Sam Spinner. 2.45: Paseo ew. 3.20: Cloth Cap.

HEREFORD fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections. 12.00: Bene Chenko. 12.35: Elleon. 1.10: Silent Steps ew. 1.45: First Flow. 2.20: Air Horse One. 2.55: North Star Oscar. 3.30: The Mick Preston.

