Not just Queen of the North! ‘Lady Buttons’ wins the ROA National Hunt Mare of the Year – a massive win for Keith &… Posted by Philip Kirby Racing on Thursday, 12 December 2019

Lady Buttons ROA National Hunt Mare of the Year

Philip Kirby leading Northern jumps trainer 2018-19

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

LADY Buttons has won the ROA National Hunt Mare of the Year Award at a gala evening presentation – with Philip Kirby leading Northern jumps trainer 2018-19 .

“It is a massive win for owners Keith and Jayne Sivills, jockey Adam Nicol, ourselves, and the brilliant team,” trainer Philip told fromthehorsesmouth.tips “Most of all it is a wonderful accolade for Lady Buttons,” said Philip, based at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, north Yorkshire.

Nine year old Lady Buttons faced stiff opposition, including from Apples Jade, Magic of Light, La Bague Au Roi and Roxanna: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted.

“This was the ‘Peoples Award’ – and she was in the highest of company,” said Philip.

“It is something we will never forget,” added Philip who has wife Pippa behind his successful year.

Philip, awarded the leading Northern jumps trainer 2018-19 at the Go Racing in Yorkshire Awards, said: “It is a great feeling to win the award – which comes from a great team we have.”

Stable stars Lady Buttons is scheduled to run in the Group 2 at Doncaster in 2020, and Top Ville Ben could have a tilt in the 2020 Aintree Grand National in April.

*Video: Courtesy Philip Kirby.

The post DOUBLE FOR TEAM KIRBY! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.