Christmas comes early for Santa!

By Andrew Atkinson Chief Sports Editor

CHRISTMAS has come early for aptly named Santa Pola CF in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 – runaway leaders at the top of the table – with promotion beckoning, come May 2020.

Youth team teenage prodigy Ramon, 16, made his senior first team debut in Santa Pola CF’s 4-0 win against Monovar CF, to increase their lead on 34 points.

UDF Sax, sitting second on 23 points, 11 behind Santa Pola, lead the chasing pack, with third placed CD Cox on 21 points.

Going into the weekend’s fixtures, no less than six teams are shuffled in the pack, including CF Esp. Il-Licitana Raval, Hondon Nieves C, Atletico de Catral CF, REFC Torrevieja, CD Altet, and Racing San Miguel, on 20 points.

At the other end of the table rock bottom Monovar CD, with six points, are set for relegation, with CF Sporting de San Fulgencio, despite improved results, on eight points, six behind third bottom CF Castalla.

CD Montesinos continue to top the table placings in the 2nd Regional, with CD Benijofar sitting second and CF Sporting Albatera A, in third.

Bigastro CF are amongst the chasing pack, after a 4-1 win against CF Atletico Algorfa.

Sporting CF A and CF Santa Pola City A shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw, going into the weekend, sitting fifth and sixth, respectively.

Torrevieja CF gained a 4-1 away win at Atletico Benejuzar, with UD Horradada dropping down the table, after suffering a 8-0 loss at CD Montesinos.

At the foot of the table, Todo Deportivo continue to struggle, with Atletico Crevillente second bottom.