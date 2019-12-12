CLONDAW CASTLE CHELTENHAM GOLD

Kirby to ‘Shine’ at Newcastle

Channon to score at Wolverhampton

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

CLONDAW Castle (1.55) trained by Tom George and ridden by J.J. Burke is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase, over 2m 4f at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Clondaw Castle finished a creditable second at Ascot on November 2, when beaten by half a length behind Diego Du Charmil, when carrying 11st 6lb.

Having progressed to Class 1 company this year, Clondaw Castle (12-1) could be set to bag the winner’s booty of £73,000.

The 16 runners’ field also sees distance winner Robin Des Foret (12-1) trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by James Bowen, go to post, along with Cepage (13-2) trained by Venetia Williams, second at Aintree in November over 2m 3f, both worthy of each-way support.

At NEWCASTLE Philip Kirby trained Shine Baby Shine (12.15) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Sir Chauvelin (2.50) trained by James Goldie and ridden by Ben Robinson are selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

John Gosden trained Finespun (1.25) with Robert Havlin up, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips. Traditional Dancer (2.00). Dublin Pharaoh (2.35).

David O’Meara trained Intisaab (3.10) ridden by Sean Gray is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Be Proud (3.45) trained by John Goldie and ridden by Danny Tudhope is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

At WOLVERHAMPTON ex-England and Southampton footballer Mick Channon-trained Lord Howard (8.20) a winner last time out is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Racing gets underway at the Midlands track at 4.50, with Dress Circle selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips. Montys Inn (5.20) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips. Jack Star (5.50) trained by Tom Dascombe and ridden by Richard Kingscote is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Phoenix Star (6.20). Merhoob 16-1 (6.50) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

Richard Fahey trained Mrs Hoo (7.20) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips. Storm Ahead (7.50) and Keswick (7.50) both selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips.

