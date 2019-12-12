Busy December for Andante International Choir

Andante International Choir, a chorus comprised of singers from ten different countries, performed three concerts in Costa Blanca early in December, raising 950 euros for local causes.

The choral group, made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses living in the area, performed Friday, December 6 at the Orihuela Costa Civic Center, Saturday, December 7 at Parroquia Nuestra Senora del Pilar in Los Montesinos and Sunday, December 8 at Parroquia de San Pedro y San Pablo in Torrevieja.

The choir performed a variety of Christmas music, including Christmas Gloria, Wondrous Story, Infant King, Joys Seven, Away in a Manger, What Child is This, Clare Benediction and the Spanish song Noche de Luz. The 354 Euros raised at the Friday concert went towards Casa de la Caridad, an organization run by Caritas to help the needy. For the Saturday concert, the 246 Euros raised was given to Caritas while on Sunday, the 350 Euros raised went to support parish needs.

For the first time, Andante International Choir performed these concerts with a children’s choir from El Limonar International School (ELIS). The children’s choir, led by Karen Blagbrough, performed a variety of popular music, including Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, All I Want for Christmas is You, and Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart. The closing melody, Thank You for the Music by ABBA, was sung by both choirs.

Andante’s musical director is Karen Blagbrough and the group’s pianist is Nataliya Khomyak. This is the third year that Andante International Choir has been performing in the Costa Blanca area. In March of 2020, the group plans to perform English composer’s John Rutter’s Requiem around Easter.

If interested in joining this choir, please come to its next rehearsal, Thursday, January 9, 2020, held from 19:00 to 21:00, at San Pedro y San Pablo Church in Torrevieja. For more information, contact Andante music director Karen Blagbrough at kaemichelle65@gmail.com or choir member and Spanish-speaker Paulina at 628-040-593.