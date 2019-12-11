The Rawriders motorcycle club turned up in force at Sams Bar in La Marina to deliver lots of Christmas presents to the AAN Charity to be distributed to the children in need of La marina and San Fulgencio. In the photo are Alan, the treasurer, Tony the events organiser and committee member of the Rawriders. Also in the photo are Brenda and Maggie, the president and treasurer from the AAN.

If anyone would like more information about the Rawriders they can contact Tony on 674686366.

The AAN would like to send a massive thank you to Strands hair salon, Cafeina vintage cafe, Bar Stop and their customers for their parcels and, the members of the Hope Christian Fellowship Church for their weekly donations.

The AAN would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year